CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Siri

Siri is a gorgeous female, young adult German shepherd dog with an aptitude to learn quickly.
She knows many commands and is willing to learn even more; it simply takes an investment of time.
Siri is super smart, and like most shepherds, she needs to be an active member of your household and hopefully become the companion of someone willing to show her more than a fenced in yard.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at www.centralcoastspca.petfinder.com with currently adoptable pets.
For the quickest response to adopt Siri, email centralcoastspca@yahoo.com.
For general information, call 805-937-1766 and leave a message.