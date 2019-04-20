{{featured_button_text}}
CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Melanie

Despite her past, Melanie is open to love.

We have quickly determined that she is a ham for love and affection, will do just about anything for a good belly rub and will nuzzle you if you’re done petting before she’s done receiving.

She’s gentle with other friendly dogs and has been nothing but sweet with kids.

Melanie is around 3 years old, a petite 23 pounds and has great stamina to keep up on long walks or hikes.

Email us if you would like to meet her to see if she is a good match for your family.

The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at www.centralcoastspca.petfinder.com with currently adoptable pets.

For the quickest response to adopt, email centralcoastspca@yahoo.com.

For general information, call 805-937-1766 and leave a message.
