CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Keira

Our sweet puppy who was rescued with nasty embedded foxtails is heading to surgery soon.
Although one foxtail was removed successfully, Keira apparently has another traveling around her small body creating raging infection wherever it goes. We have been chasing her infections with antibiotics but until we actually remove it, she will not get better. The race is on to surgically track it down before it burrows into her intestines or her heart, both of which could kill her.
Foxtails can be extremely dangerous to pets and people need to know to get rid of them before this very thing happens to their own pets. Donations are being sought for Keira's surgery and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2952 Orcutt CA 93457 or through PayPal on our website -- www.centralcoastspca.petfinder.com.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website with currently adoptable pets.
For the quickest response to adopt Keira, email centralcoastspca@yahoo.com.
For general information, call 805-937-1766 and leave a message.