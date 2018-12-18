Just rescued — tiny 3-pound, 7-month-old Honey has a fractured leg and some internal issues that need immediate specialized veterinary care. Central Coast Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is scrambling to raise the funds necessary for her surgery and internal diagnostics, and desperately needs public support. A donation to help Honey can be made through PayPal at www.centralcoastspca.org or mailed to P.O. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets and event information. For the quickest response to adopt Honey, or for more information, send an email to centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, leave a message at 805-937-1766.