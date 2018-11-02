CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Harley

Harley is a beautiful 1-year-old male boxer, and a very happy pup! He does well with other dogs and cats and is fully vaccinated, neutered, and housetrained.
Harley would do best with a family who has the time to spend with him. Boxers need regular exercise and when they are as sweet and social as Harley, you can take him just about anywhere. Contact CCSPCA today and see if Harley would be a good match.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Harley please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 805-937-1766.