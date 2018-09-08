CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Duchess

Duchess is a 4½-month-old, long-legged mixed breed beauty.
She may have shepherd in her DNA, and she is very smart.
Duchess is friendly to other dogs, good with cats and simply loves people!
She likes to play with larger or small dogs and would be perfect as a service type dog once she's mature and trained.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: www.centralcoastspca.petfinder.com with currently adoptable pets.
For the quickest response to adopt Duchess, send an email to centralcoastspca@yahoo.com.
For general information, call 805-937-1766 and leave a message.