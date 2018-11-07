Chico was rescued after he was found to be starving and in extremely bad condition. After a lot of special care and veterinary, dentistry and farrier intervention, Chico is now ready for his new home. Chico is probably around 25 to 28 years old and seems to be a very contented and relaxed guy. He is great with the other horses and loves to be petted and fed! Contact us today for more information about this fabulous horse. Donations are still being sought for his ongoing care and can be mailed to: P.O. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457 or through PayPal on our website.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Chico please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 937-1766.