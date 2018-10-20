CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Chico

Chico is a handsome sorrel gelding thoroughbred in need of a good home who will spoil him rotten. He was rescued from a horrid situation and needed some quick veterinary TLC, which he received. Chico also needs some major dental work and will be getting this done soon. Chico is really people friendly, social with the other horses, and must have been amazing when he was younger! Chico is around 25-28 years old and would love a place to call his own.
Check out other adoptable pets on the CCSPCA website from cute kittens and puppies to adult dogs of all breeds. Donations are welcome for Chico's ongoing care, and can be mailed to: P.O. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457 or through Paypal on our website.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response to adopt Chico please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave A message at 805-937-1766.