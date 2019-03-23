Try 3 months for $3
CCSPCA Pet of the Week -- Bailey

Bailey wants everyone to know how cute and special he is!

Our youthful senior boy is a social butterfly in his foster home, running to greet new guests with a fierce tail wag and a happy smile, and playing with the other pups in a game of chase or ball.

Best of all, Bailey is a snuggle bunny and will warm your heart and your lap, if you let him.

Email us today if you wish to meet Bailey, and see if he is the dog for you.

The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at centralcoastspca.org with currently available pets. For the quickest response, email centralcoastspca@yahoo.com.

For general adoption information, call Jeannine at 805-937-1766.

