About 30 diners from the Buellton Senior Center enjoyed a Danish feast, with Danish meatballs called Frikadeller as the star; as well as a giant two-layer sheet cake provided by Bent Olsen, owner of Olsen’s Bakery in Solvang.
Event hosts, the Vikings, some in their blue jackets and some in blue aprons, served everyone with skill and care.
Helping the evening run smoothly were Center staffers Jim Nichols, Linda Linton and Executive Director Pam Gnekow. Board president Irene Covington ably handled the check-in table, greeting everyone as they arrived.
After dinner Gnekow noted that the National Day of Prayer would be celebrated from 7 to 9 a.m. on May 2 with a breakfast at the Marriott. She also announced that on Sept. 18, starting at 11 a.m., senior flu shots would be available at the Center.
She and Nichols then held the drawing for a variety of fun prizes which delighted the winners.
The Viking crew was then recognized, and all took a bow. It was noted that the seven-passenger Dodge Caravan they had purchased for the Center last year, has been in constant use since its arrival, taking seniors to medical appointments throughout the Valley and beyond. The Buellton Senior Center deeply appreciates the Vikings’ help in making the medical van a reality.
At the end of dinner, Bent Olsen led the group in a lively rendition of “Han Skal Leve” a Danish birthday song meaning, “Live Well and Live Long,” and ended it with a hearty Skal!
The Vikings are a social and philanthropic organization of 188 members providing assistance to those with qualified, medically-related needs. They are dedicated to providing others within Santa Barbara County a better quality of life.