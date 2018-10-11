Try 1 month for 99¢
Buellton Rotary Golf Tournament 2017

The players, Buellton Rotary Club members, and volunteers pose for a group photo after the 2017 Halloween Costume Golf Tournament fundraiser for the Buellton Rotary Foundation.

 Contributed Photo

The Buellton Rotary Foundation has announced that it is accepting applications for grant funding from certified non-profit organizations through Nov. 2.

The Foundation is the charitable arm of the Buellton Rotary Club with the mission to assist other charities in Buellton and the greater Santa Ynez Valley with their programs assisting seniors, youth, and the physically and economically disadvantaged. 

Over the past few years the Buellton Rotary Foundation’s grants have provided college scholarships, developed a fund for a capital project at Rancho Allegre, funded scholarships for Buellton students to attend NatureTrack, supported the Buellton PTSA, and sponsored the People Helping People Bike Trek fundraiser.

Funding for the Foundation is made possible from the Club’s annual Halloween Golf Tournament at Zaca Creek Golf Course, which this year, is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Dean Palius, the Foundation’s president, said that grants range from $100-$500 and require completion of a simple application. The applications are reviewed by the Foundation's seven board members.

The Buellton Rotary Club is active in serving seniors, partnering with the Buellton Chamber of Commerce to support Christmas/Winter programs in Buellton, operating a winter coat drive, and supporting youth development by operating a student Rotary Interact Club at Santa Ynez High School. 

Applications are available by contacting Palius by e-mail at dean@syvphp.org.  To obtain more information about the good works of the Buellton Rotary Foundation and the activities and meetings of the Buellton Rotary Club, contact Judy Blokdyk at jblokdyk@gmail.com or visit www.buelltonrotaryclub.org

