Bob’s WELL BREAD Bakery in Los Alamos will continue their popular monthly Meet the Winery tasting series on Saturday, June 1 from 1-3 p.m. The public is invited to taste the acclaimed wines of featured winery Tablas Creek Vineyard, and enjoy a complimentary wine tasting paired with special treats from the Bakery.
Tablas Creek combines the efforts of two international wine families: the Perrin family, proprietors of Château de Beaucastel, and the Haas family of Vineyard Brands.
In 1989, the two families purchased a 120-acre parcel 12 miles from the Pacific Ocean in what is now the Adelaida District west of Paso Robles, and named it Tablas Creek Vineyard, after the small creek running through the property. It contains the same shallow, rocky limestone soils as those at Beaucastel.
Tablas Creek Vineyard follows the centuries-old Châteauneuf-du-Pape tradition of blending, to produce wines that balance richness and elegance while ensuring complexity, freshness, and minerality. To learn more about the winery and its wines, visit www.tablascreek.com
The event is located at Bob’s WELL BREAD Bakery, 550 Bell Street, Los Alamos. For more information, visit https://www.bobswellbread.com/ or contact Bob's at 805-344-3000.