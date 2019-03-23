Marian Regional
Medical Center
A girl was born to Christopher Vieyra and Yoana Botello on March 12, 2019.
A boy was born to Matthew and Kaylin Cole on March 12, 2019.
A boy was born to Michael and Monica Fidel on March 12, 2019.
A boy was born to Shawn and Danielle Gerber on March 12, 2019.
A boy was born to Jose Garcia and Alma Santos on March 12, 2019.
A boy was born to Mark and Leny Williams on March 13, 2019.
A boy was born to Peter Lee and Camy Cartisser on March 14, 2019.
A girl was born to Jacinto Hernandez and Monica Avila on March 15, 2019.
A girl was born to Dustin and Carissa Harms on March 15, 2019.
A girl was born to Jose Mejia and Lilia Oregel on March 15, 2019.
A boy was born to Elvin Membreno and Silvia Paz on March 16, 2019.
A boy was to Jacinto Quezada and Marina Sanchez on March 18, 2019.
Lompoc Valley
Medical Center
A boy was born to Santiago Roman and Lowri McGill on March 19, 2019.
A girl was born to Brianna Vickery on March 19, 2019.
A boy was born to Sergio Ortiz and Yasmin Azarte-Garcia on March 20, 2019.