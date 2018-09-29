Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Kiana Tisdale on Sept. 17, 2018.
A girl was born to Adam and Shireen Zavala on Sept. 17, 2018.
A boy was born to Jeffrey Crabtree and Kimberly Walker on Sept. 18, 2018.
A boy was born to Matthew Thompson and Heidi Campos on Sept. 20, 2018.
A girl was born to Ronald Heu and Mai Soung on Sept. 20, 2018.
A boy was born to Duane James and Maritza Hernandez on Sept. 20, 2018.
A boy was born to Serena Martinez on Sept. 21, 2018.
A girl was born to Tomas Almaguer III and Rosita Hernandez Contreras on Sept. 23, 2018.
A girl as born to Oscar Marentes Jr. and Melinda Marentes on Sept. 23, 2018.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to George Kozumplik and Susan Gil on Sept. 20, 2018.
A girl was born to Myles Johnson and April Villarreal on Sept. 23, 2018.
A girl was born to Lorenzo Custodio Ortiz and Alma Salgado Diaz on Sept. 25, 2018.