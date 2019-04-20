Marian Regional
Medical Center
A girl was born to Gan and Virginia McGee on April 8, 2019.
A boy was born to Wesley and Lacey Summerfield on April 8, 2019.
A boy was born to Yony and Raquel Pineda on April 10, 2019.
A girl was born to Antonio and Nicole Maya on April 10, 2019.
A girl was born to Fernando Arrayga and Cristal Felix on April 11, 2019.
A girl was born to Jacob Buentiempo and Kelly Hanhart on April 12, 2019.
A girl was born to Michael Alcarez and Kelsey Dicochea on April 13, 2019.
A boy was born to Gregory and Carla-Marie Lara on April 15, 2019.
Lompoc Valley
Medical Center
A boy was born to Ricardo Ruiz and Melissa Quintero on April 15, 2019.
A boy was born to Jose and Maria Gonzalez on April 16, 2019.
A boy was born to Ricardo Benavides and Shannon Collingwood on April 17, 2019.