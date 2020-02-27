Art exhibition to benefit Gaviota Coast Conservancy

To honor the beauty and rarity of the Gaviota coast, the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) group has announced the 8th annual “Visions of the Gaviota Coast” art exhibition and sale to be held Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14 at Santa Barbara's Ritz Carlton Bacara. The 2-day event will benefit the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, an organization committed to protecting the coastal region.
The weekend schedule starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, with the screening of two documentaries focusing on the Gaviota Coast: Shaw Leonard & Tamlorn Chase’s “Gaviota: The End of Southern California” and “Losing Ground,” which features local rancher Gunner Tautrim who is also a Conservancy board member.
Tautrim's family has farmed the land on the Gaviota Coast for five generations. The film explores how the agricultural lands share a kinship with conservationists.
Doug Kern, Conservancy executive director explains that the movie screenings demonstrate "the urgency the group feels" to permanently protect the Gaviota Coast which is reportedly the last open coastline in Southern California with a high biodiversity rating.
"Not only are we conserving important natural and cultural resources, but also a rural, ranching and farming way of life that connects us all as a community," Kern said.
A reception for mixing and mingling with the artists and purchasing their works will follow that evening from 5–8 p.m. Large raffle prizes will be up for bid, including a one-hour flight over Gaviota for up to three people from Above All Aviation.
Also on Friday evening, an awards presentation for the juried art show will be held.
According to artist, longtime SCAPE member and current board president Carrie Givens, works from more than five dozen artists will be featured and available for purchase. Forty percent of sales will be donated to the Conservancy.
“SCAPE is a group of artists who happen to love painting the Santa Barbara landscape, flora and fauna, and also with that, we appreciate the work [the Conservancy] has been doing to preserve this coastal landscape. So it is natural for us to partner with them,” Givens said, adding that approximately 200 pieces of artwork will be on display. "I invite you to come enjoy the reception and take the opportunity to take home a beautiful painting.”
The exhibition will be on display through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Screening of both films begins at 1 p.m.
Tickets cannot be sold online but can be purchased by calling Janet at 805-683-6631 or email janet@gaviotacoastconservancy.org.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.