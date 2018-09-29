Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Arroyo Grande Lions donate $500 to cancer research
Jacqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund President Marie Palchak, center, receives a check from Lions Bill Cockshott and Rosemary Alcala.

The Arroyo Grande Lions Club continued its assistance with local cancer research recently by making a $500 donation to the Jacqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund.

Making the donation to Fund President Marie Palchak at the 10th annual Palchak Cancer Survivors' Celebration were Lions Bill Cockshott and Rosemary Alcala. All three are cancer survivors.

In addition to the funding donation, for the 10 years the event has been held the Lions have donated a full chicken barbecue and their catering services to help cancer patients and their caregivers or family members with their celebrations.

