More easily identified by their illustrious charm and curated looks, Hollywood stars of yesteryear can now be seen in a different light and admired for something more relatable — their interest in reading.
Captured in a vintage photo book collection, "The Hollywood Book Club" invites both bibliophiles and cinephiles to admire well-known icons like Groucho Marx, Gary Cooper and Joan Crawford away from the glitz and glam, and intimately reading the classics.
An author and former film critic who covered pop culture topics for movies, music and books, Steven Rea has spent the better part of a year compiling images of Hollywood stars absorbed by literature, and synthesized the throwback anthology into a coffee table book subtitled "Reading with the Stars."
Rea will return to Sovlang's The Book Loft on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2-3:30 p.m. for a meet and greet and book-signing of his third Hollywood-inspired book.
Having fused his passions in life before — movies, cycling and coffee — by authoring "Hollywood Rides a Bike: Cycling with the Stars" and "Hollywood Cafe: Coffee with the Stars," Rea takes a third star-studded dive into his nostalgic trove of photo archives.
"I've been collecting [photos] obsessively over the last 10 years, until I stepped down in late 2016," Rea said about his career with The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Back in the day you would get these press kits that included publicity photos. If there was a movie or image I really liked, I would chuck one of the photos in my drawer for keeping."
Often found scouring the racks of Larry Edmunds Bookshop located on Hollywood Boulevard or similar side-street mom and pop stores once scattered throughout New York City, Rea said that one photo changed his trajectory.
Years ago, he stumbled upon a photo of Glen Ford and Rita Hayworth fancifully seated on a bike that was taken during the filming of the 1940s Columbia film The Lady in Question.
You have free articles remaining.
"I bought that at an online auction, I think it was Ebay. It's what started my collecting stars on bicycles," Rea remembered.
Since then, the three-times author says since publishing his first book in 2012 to his Hollywood Book Club book launch in September, his love of cinema, literature and archive science remains a joy.
However, he says, the whittling-down process stands to be the real challenge.
"I had at least 300 photographs, but turned in 55," Rea said of the manuscript and photo-picking process for his recent book led by publishing house Chronicle Books.
Though not necessarily in the plans, Rea asserts without pause, "I'm eager to do a second part: Hollywood Book Club, Part II."
The self-proclaimed coffee fiend and bookworm says that these same Hollywood stars reading have also encouraged him to seek out certain books that he might have not otherwise — such as William Faulkner's work which he humbly admits being challenged by.
Reminiscent and animated, heralding the still-thriving independent book sector, Rea concedes that although he has never belonged to a book club, his wife has.
"I do spend plenty of time with friends over coffee," he adds. "We enjoy talking about books."