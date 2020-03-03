Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest Weekend ramps up for May opener, tickets available

Santa Barbara County winemakers and top chefs will converge on May 2 for the 38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival Weekend to which the public is invited.

The festival's grand tasting event held at Rancho Sisquoc Winery from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Santa Maria Valley will feature new release wines from over 70 participating member wineries and tastings from more than 30 food purveyors including regional restaurants, caterers, food artisans and farmers.

Live music, edible demonstrations, local artisans, a silent auction and free parking also are included.

“The grand tasting is always a highlight of our year,” said CEO of Santa Barbara Vintners Alison Laslett. “Rancho Sisquoc Winery is the quintessential location for this event and the perfect place to host so many beloved wineries. Attendees can bid on incredible wines including large format bottles during our silent auction again this year. All proceeds go to the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation."

The main event will include a featured "Bank of Marin Bubble Lounge" where sparkling wines from a dozen local producers will take center stage.

