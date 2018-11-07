National Geographic Live, Cal Poly Arts and the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo present an evening with photographer Annie Griffiths "Photography without Borders," at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the Performing Arts Center.
Whether she's traversing the desert alongside Bedouin nomads or falling in with English country gentlemen staging a beauty pageant for rodents, Annie Griffiths has a habit of uncovering the humorous, the heartwarming, and the universal, even in the strangest of places.
One of National Geographic’s first female photographers, Griffiths has photographed in nearly 150 countries during her illustrious career. She has worked on dozens of magazine and book projects for National Geographic, including stories on Lawrence of Arabia, Baja California, Galilee, Petra, Sydney, New Zealand, and Jerusalem. Her work has also appeared in LIFE, Geo, Smithsonian, Fortune, Stern, and many other publications. Griffiths is an accomplished speaker and a regular guest on NPR, “The Today Show” and other media outlets.
National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live’s critically-acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century.
Student and adult tickets for the performance range from $17.60 to $70 and may be purchased in advance at the Cal Poly Ticket Office, Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., located on Grand Avenue on the Cal Poly campus; by phone at 805-756-4849; online at www.calpolyarts.org or www.pacslo.org.
Presented in partnership with Cal Poly International Center.