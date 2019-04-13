Altrusa International Inc. of Santa Maria celebrated 10 junior high school students at its 20th annual awards ceremony at the Historic Santa Maria Inn on March 27.
Honored were:
- Eden Garcia, from Tommy Kunst Junior High School;
- Natalie Tunnell, from Orcutt Junior High School;
- Chelsea Rojo, from Orcutt Academy Junior High School;
- Sadie Cragg, from Olga Reed Junior High School;
- Isaiah Weichinger, from Lakeview Junior High School;
- Paulina Sandoval, from Kermit McKenzie Junior High School;
- Jair Cano, from Fesler Junior High School;
- Guadalupe Arcos, from El Camino Junior High School;
- Kylie Clement, from Benjamin Foxen Junior High School; and
- Roberto Carmona-Gijon, from Arellanes Junior High School.
They received a medal of achievement, a certificate of recognition and a $25 gift card.
The students were selected by school officials for their efforts in promoting a better community at their schools and within the community at large.
School principals and faculty sponsors introduced the students and spoke of their outstanding achievements, which included tutoring fellow classmates, providing counseling and support, displaying superior citizenship, persevering after the loss of family members, caring for friends suffering from cancer and for volunteer work at local animal shelters, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations.
About 90 persons attended the event.