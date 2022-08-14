Alain Pincot was inducted into The Rotary Club of Santa Maria at a meeting held at Blosser Urban Garden on May 31.
Pincot was born in France, and received an International Rotary Scholarship to attend Santa Clara University, where he met his future wife, Lauren.
The couple have two grown children. Pincot is a partner in BoniPak, a vegetable operation in Santa Maria. Among his hobbies are gardening and fitness. He looks forward to learning more about the international work that Rotary is known for.