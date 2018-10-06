Adam School K-Kids walk, raise money for Alzheimer's

The Santa Maria Valley "Night-Time-is-the-Right-Time" Evening Kiwanis Club sponsored a team again this year in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sept. 29 at Waller Park and brought in over $1,000!
Hundreds of people came together to rally around the fight to find a cure for this disease, and thousands of Central Coast residents donated to this year's effort, raising over $54,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.
The Kiwanis Club walkers included 20 kids from the Adam School K-Kids Club and the Fesler School Builders Club, as well as the club president, board members and friends of Kiwanis.