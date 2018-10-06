Try 1 month for 99¢
Adam School K-Kids walk, raise money for Alzheimer's

The Adam School K-Kids, sponsored by the Nighttime Kiwanis (Nighttime Is the Right Time), raised money and walked Sept. 29 in the Walk to End Alzheimer’ at Walker Park. Above are the Adam Angels K-Kids and Maureen Staunton, Nighttime Kiwanis adviser. 

 Contributed photo

The Santa Maria Valley "Night-Time-is-the-Right-Time" Evening Kiwanis Club sponsored a team again this year in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sept. 29 at Waller Park and brought in over $1,000!

Hundreds of people came together to rally around the fight to find a cure for this disease, and thousands of Central Coast residents donated to this year's effort, raising over $54,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

The Kiwanis Club walkers included 20 kids from the Adam School K-Kids Club and the Fesler School Builders Club, as well as the club president, board members and friends of Kiwanis.

