Abilities For Kids Inc. holds ribbon-cutting

Abilities For Kids Inc. celebrated with a ribbon-cutting March 20 with Mayor Alice Patino, Connie Chan (AFK president), Wilbur Huang (secretary/ board member), ambassadors of the Chamber of Commerce, Thomas Huang (volunteer/client), Timothy Huang (volunteer) and Tyler Huang (volunteer) among those who attended. The new nonprofit organization took over services of KindredCare Therapeutics, which provided services for children with disabilities, according to a spokeswoman. "AFK will help kids grow by improving their functions of daily living," she added. For more information, visit abilitiesforkids.org.

