Lorie Arlt recently celebrated 40 years working at Santa Maria Post Acute, a skilled nursing facility located on 820 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria.
She is a Central Coast native and resides in Nipomo.
Arlt got her start at Santa Maria Post Acute working with patients as a CNA in 1983 and later as an RNA. She then worked in the business office for a short period of time before a position in medical records opened up.
She volunteered to try it. With nobody to train her, she had to figure things out on the go — organizing files and creating systems to keep track of important documents and audit patient charts.
Arlt has served as medical records director for the majority of her 40-year career at the facility. When asked what she loves the most about her time in the health care industry, she immediately replied, "The people I have come to know and love. I've gained lifelong friendships with my co-workers and with the residents and their families."
Arlt plans to continue to serve as medical records director.
"I still love coming to work and don't plan to retire just yet," she said.
Facility Administrator Lance Bailey remarked, "We are grateful for Lorie's dedicated service to the residents and staff here at Santa Maria Post Acute and we are excited to continue to have her as a valued member of our team."