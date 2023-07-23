Lorie Arlt

Lorie Arlt recently celebrated 40 years working at Santa Maria Post Acute.

 Contributed

Lorie Arlt recently celebrated 40 years working at Santa Maria Post Acute, a skilled nursing facility located on 820 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria.

She is a Central Coast native and resides in Nipomo.

Arlt got her start at Santa Maria Post Acute working with patients as a CNA in 1983 and later as an RNA. She then worked in the business office for a short period of time before a position in medical records opened up.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you