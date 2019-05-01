On April 1, 2019, at 7 p.m., in Vineyard 4-H we held our general club meeting at Pine Grove Elementary School. The theme was Opposite Night and everyone did their own interpretation of opposite for the night.
Project reports were given by the swine group, sheep, record book, gardening, show chickens and arts & crafts group members. A committee report was given by the beach cleanup crew. Broiler chickens group members gave a presentation of facts about chicken.
Our club members participated in a homemade drive-in movie theater night at the Life Way Fellowship Church on April 5, as members made their own cardboard cars, and had popcorn.
Our next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at Pine Grove. The theme will be Western wear for our Cowboy Cookout Potluck. Don't forget on May 18, there will be a 4-H Exhibit Day at the Santa Maria Fairpark. See ya there!!