On Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Vineyard 4-H held our meeting at Pine Grove Elementary School. At this month’s meeting we did an Italian potluck to welcome back old and new members to the meeting. We had many delicious dishes at this potluck! We also had a decorated Pumpkin Contest. There were three winners chosen for this contest and the first place was given to a decorated unicorn. There was also a presentation from the horse group who gave mini fun facts about horses.
Projects sign ups were talked about and encouraged to join. There is also a upcoming club event happening and it is called The Walk-on-the-Ranch-a-thon. Our club will go to a ranch and walk around to raise money for the community food bank and help support our club projects. We are collecting donations to assemble care bags for the community homeless. Our club is also participating in the Veterans Stand Down — donations of socks/shirts and general apparel are being collected for our great veterans. This is a great cause!
Our next meeting will be held on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m., at Pine Grove Elementary School. If you are interested in 4-H come join us at our next meeting.