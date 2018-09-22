Vineyard 4-H Club held its first meeting of the 2018-19 year Sept. 10 at Pine Grove Elementary School, led by our newly installed officers.
Member enrollment and project sign-ups were held to get the year started off with a bang, so projects can begin on time.
The club activities included talking about all the different projects, upcoming fundraisers and members learned how to make a motion in a meeting.
The project information consisted of all leaders introducing this year's new projects, and sign-ups were held for all members. Vineyard 4-H projects are baking, knitting, swing dance, sewing, photography, Legos, arts and crafts, record books, presentations, gardening, beef, cavy, show chickens, broiler meat chickens, shotguns, rifles, horse, rabbit, swine, sheep, turkeys, dairy goats, leadership, table setting and foods.
We held a little mini game called Make a Friend Bingo Social, which made all new and old members get together with each other and ask certain questions to get to know each other better. We had lots of fun!
In October, there will be a pumpkin-making contest and a potluck -- not just any ordinary potluck, but an Italian-themed one.
Also, don't forget to dress up in orange and black for Halloween theme.
If you are interested in joining Vineyard 4-H, come to the next general club meeting Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Pine Grove Elementary School, 1050 E. Rice Ranch Road in Santa Maria.