Vineyard 4-H members brought different types of cookies for the Dec. 3 general club meeting at Pine Grove Elementary School. "They were delicious," said club reporter Drew Korosac.
After the cookie social, Project members gave Project reports, and the Mini Members, Arts & Crafts, Horse Group, Gardening, and Broiler Chickens gave their project reports. The Foods group did a poem for Christmas. Members had a $5 gift card exchange, where everyone participated in giving $5 gift cards amongst the members. The Club, Sheep, and Goat groups are participating in Adopt a Family for Christmas. The club members are excited and waiting for Christmas.
The next meeting will be Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Pine Grove Elementary school. They will host a Hot Chocolate Social. Also, during this time, they will have judging boards from every project/group. Also coming up soon is County Presentation Day.
Anyone interested in 4-H is invited to join them at their next meeting. They wish everyone a Merry Christmas.