SMHS student Ariadna Romero proud to see the puppy she trained become a guide dog

Santa Maria High School senior Ariadna Romero, who has spent hundreds of hours raising a puppy for Guide Dogs for the Blind, was proud to see the dog graduate as a guide in a formal ceremony in San Rafael, California.
A member of Future Farmers of America, Romero received her guide dog “Felice,” a black Labrador pup, in September 2017. She raised it and recently presented it to its blind owner Jordan Fitzpatrick. The dog will now aid him in daily life, including travel.
“This experience has made me appreciative of the person I am and the opportunities I have to help those in need in my community,’’ Romero said. “Raising Guide Dogs, such as Felice, helped me realize that the small change I am making has an immense impact in the lives of many. Now Jordan will have the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a psychologist and is able to have all of this is because I wanted to be a part of a change that is often overlooked but is much needed in our community.”
Romero raised a guide dog as her Supervised Agriculture Experience project, a component of the student’s grade in all agriculture courses. She became a member of Los Padres Guide Dog Puppies, contributing more than 3,000 hours to her project, which she began her sophomore year. Romero’s job included bringing the dog to class, teaching her good manners and basic obedience and introducing it to new experiences.
Felice was given to Romero to train at about 6 months old and returned to GDB for a formal guide work training when she was about 15 months old. Romero has now raised two guide dogs for the blind and has cared for countless other guide dogs.