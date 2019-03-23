Santa Maria High School's FFA Milk Quality and Dairy Products team placed first at the annual University of California, Davis Field Day this month.
The team included Litzy Alonso, Jacqueline Camacho, Ivan Carranza, Stephanie Corona, Vrisa Garcia, Jasmine Magana, Odalys Martinez and Monica Novo.
“We were very fortunate to take home first place in the Milk Quality and Dairy Food Competition," junior Stephanie Corona said. "While at UC Davis, I enjoyed seeing the positive atmosphere on campus and the agriculture program. Davis is now a university that I am taking into consideration because of what I experienced.”
In addition, the Poultry Judging team placed fourth, the Nursery Landscape team placed fifth and the Vegetable Crops Evaluation team placed sixth.
Each year, more than 10 different teams and 70 students from the Santa Maria FFA attend judging competitions around the state, agriculture teacher Shannon Powell said. The students and teachers travel from as far north as Chico State University to as far south as Cal Poly State University, Pomona and everywhere in between, she added. The majority of the events are hosted by four-year and community colleges.
"FFA career development events allow students to gain hands-on job skills ranging from communications to mechanics,’’ Powell said. Students compete both as a team and individually against FFA chapters from across the state of California, with the hopes of winning the state championship at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in early May, she added.
More than 2,000 FFA members from California completed in various competitions at the UC Davis Field Day.