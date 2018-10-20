Members of the Santa Maria High School Future Farmers of America chapter joined 275 other students, all involved in the FFA, at the 2018 South Coast Region FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Conference in Hollister.
The FFA is an organization that promotes premier leadership, personal growth and career success. At the annual event, students attended various workshops, which served to encourage and motivate leaders to return to their schools with a new outlook on life and a positive attitude with their new ideas.
All in attendance also had the opportunity to listen to various speakers and participate in workshops conducted by the state and regional FFA leaders. The conference would not be complete however, without the Saturday night program, where students had a chance to perform a lip sync routine and a dance to help liven up the crowd.
The many workshops and activities taught the elected leaders to have a positive attitude and influence, as well as to stay away from negative aspects of society, such as drug abuse, low self-esteem and racism.
"It was a really cool experience because it's a smaller conference than the other ones the FFA hosts, and so I got to meet people and get to know them better, and I was really able to understand the lessons within the workshops,’’ said Vrisa Garcia, chapter reporter.
"It was a great conference for our chapter officers to attend,” said Jennifer De Leon, chapter president and regional secretary. “They were able to hear from regional and state FFA Leaders, and then visited workshops where they learned to develop their leadership skills, set goals, and bring back new ideas to the Santa Maria High School FFA.’’
Local FFA advisers attended the conference with students and also participated in a professional development meeting.