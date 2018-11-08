Three Pioneer Valley High School FFA teams recently swept the Career Development Event Field Day at West Hills College in Coalinga.
The Future Farmers of America Soil and Land Evaluation Teams took first, fourth and fifth places at the competition.
Luke Zaragoza finished second, Eldaine Estacio fourth and Ramon Santos fifth high individual.
After the competition, the FFA members were invited to attend the Regional Collegiate Soil Judging contest in Arroyo Grande to meet collegiate judgers, soil scientists from the USDA and to hear a private lecture at their judging sites.
“Last weekend's events allowed students to see opportunities for a career in soil science and land evaluation, both in college and in life,’’ said Panther FFA advisor and ag teacher Tyler Dickinson. “Students had a blast and are looking forward to continue learning and applying themselves in more competitions throughout the year.’’