Pioneer Valley FFA team sweeps soils contest

The Pioneer Valley High School FFA Soil and Land Evaluation Team swept the soils contest at Merced College’s Career Development Event Field Day on Saturday, March 16.
The Panthers placed first and second high team. They also had representation in the top individuals for this contest. Placing team members were: Luke Zaragoza -- first high individual; Hannah Limon -- second high individual; Eldaine Estacio -- third high individual; and Sebastian Pinon -- fifth high individual.
"Having success in this competition allows for us students to understand the importance of one of one of the most important natural resources -- our soil," Zaragoza said.
"Students learn about best management practices pertaining to soil management and engage in experiential learning for soil sustainability and erosion prevention, a career pathway that is more important now than ever before," said coach Tyler Dickinson.
The Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event seeks to effectively make students aware of the value of soils in production agriculture, environment and society, he added.
Panther Land Judging Team members are preparing for State Finals at Fresno State University and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo later this spring.