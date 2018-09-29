Los Amigos 4-H Club talked about new projects and played an ice-breaker game at its first club meeting of the year on Sept. 11.
Members also brought a friend to the meeting, which included an ice cream social.
Our new board planned meetings for the upcoming months of this 2018-19 year.
Projects are swine, sheep, cavies, rabbits, goats, steer, Heifer, beginning 4-H, baking, table setting, turkey, broiler meat pens and horse.
Group members signed up for all the animals and committees we are going to do for this year's activities.
The 4-H Club has many other fun ideas and activities planned.
Fifty-six new people joined our group and it was fun getting to know everyone and what they are interested in.
Everyone who went to the County Fair shared what animal they took and what awards they received.