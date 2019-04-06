These past two months, La Graciosa community meetings have been filled with fun skits, amazing crafts and creative fundraisers.
During the February meeting, La Graciosa members brought decorated cakes and cupcakes in 4-H colors, animals, Disney and original themes. The members auctioned their cakes to other members to raise money for our club and demonstrate to members how an auction works.
They also donated chocolates to the Good Samaritan shelter and canned food to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.
This month members performed a Zoo to You skit, where a parent and a member pretended to not know anything about 4-H. They stumbled upon a group of 4-H'ers who shared which projects they were involved in and fun things 4-H does.
Since it was St. Patrick's Day week, the primary members colored a four-leaf clover craft project. They also participated in the candy guessing jar and gave project reports.
Outside of community meetings, 4-H'ers are getting prepared for the Santa Barbara County Fair in July.
Members of the Swine project just received their pigs from their breeders. They are learning how to properly care, feed and train them.
Any member who brings an animal to fair needs to take and pass quality assurance and ethics awareness training.
Unfortunately, there will be no poultry, including chickens, ducks and turkeys, at the fair this year due to the state’s concern of the spreading of Newcastle disease.
Instead, members are encouraged to enter poster boards and decorated egg shells to the fair.
There is an Exhibit Day scheduled before the fair on May 18, when members can bring their fair animals to practice showmanship.
It is going to be a busy spring for La Graciosa and other 4-H clubs.
For more information about Santa Barbara County 4-H, visit www.sb4h.org.