Fall is a busy time for La Graciosa 4-H in the months of October and November. The highlights of our October meeting include our annual pumpkin and costume contest, mummy wrap and doughnut grab activities. The decorated pumpkins were donated to a local preschool and members brought their small animals dressed as hot dogs, falcons, bats, and bumble bees.
At November’s monthly community meeting, parents and members gathered together for our Dollar Dip Fundraiser, where parents brought food and dessert and members purchased each serving of food for one dollar. This fundraiser helps our club pay for member and leader awards and future club events. The club also collected canned food, jackets and blankets for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Good Samaritan Shelter.
Outside of our community meetings, members volunteered at Santa Maria’s Healthy School Food Pantry at Santa Maria Vets Hall on Monday, Nov. 19. The Turkey project provided the crafts for the outreach booth, including printed color by number turkey pages, crayons and 4-H stickers. The kids who came loved coloring the turkeys! The Thanksgiving dinner was served to the families of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Over 300 families attended and participated in the outreach.
In addition to community meetings and outreach, several projects met for field trips and project meetings. In October, the Countywide Horse Mastership group toured the new Oppenheimer Equestrian Facility at Cal Poly. On the same day, the Beginning 4-H project toured the Santa Maria animal shelter.
In November, the Poultry Project met together to discuss showmanship and the different chicken breeds and parts. The Wildlife Project helped the city of Santa Maria by counting the number of ducks, geese and other fowl at Waller Park. Also, a falconer came and talked to us about his job of using his falcons and Harris hawks to keep seagulls away from the landfill. Lastly, the Movie Review project viewed the movies, "Small Foot," "A House with a Clock on its Wall" and "Goosebumps," and wrote movie reviews that were posted in our monthly newsletter.
For more information about 4-H clubs in Santa Barbara County, visit www.sb4h.org