December was a festive and heartwarming month for La Graciosa 4-H Club. The highlights of this month include First Responders Cookie Delivery, Orcutt Christmas Parade, and Ringing the Bell for the Salvation Army.
On Dec. 9 La Graciosa members rode with their chickens on the back of a truck filled with hay bales, Christmas gifts and decorations. They passed out candy and wished the community a Merry Christmas.
On Dec. 16 members baked, gathered cookies and delivered them with a thank you to nine fire stations, CHP, Santa Maria Police Officers, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Station and AMR Ambulance. They thanked the first responders for their service and were very grateful. On that same day, a few members rang the bell in front of Food Maxx for the Salvation Army to raise money for families in need. They also handed out candy canes, sang Christmas music and wished shoppers a Merry Christmas.
Members were privileged to bless the Santa Maria and Orcutt community this holiday season. To learn more about 4-H clubs in Santa Barbara County visit www.sb4h.org.