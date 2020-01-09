Orcutt veterinarian winning national championships in equestrian sports

Orcutt veterinarian winning national championships in equestrian sports

  Updated
Forsythe

Dr. Brenda Forsythe, of Orcutt Veterinary Hospital, competes with her Andalusian Vinny.

 Contributed

Orcutt veterinarian, Dr. Brenda Forsythe, of Orcutt Veterinary Hospital, and her Andalusian Vinny, will be awarded several national championships by the USEF, which is the governing body for all equestrian sports in the nation, including USA participation in the Olympic games.

Forsythe and her husband will travel to Florida this month to attend the USEF Awards Gala, where she will be presented with the USEF National Champion Horse of the Year Awards in Andalusian Amateur English Pleasure and in Andalusian Specialty Horse (a division that includes dressage), along with the USEF Reserve National Champion Horse of the Year Award in Andalusian English Pleasure Open Division. Additionally, Vinny is ranked second to be the USEF Andalusian Grand Champion, making her USEF's reserve top-ranked Andalusian in the country.

Forsythe has been raising, training, and showing horses throughout her life, competing in the sports of show jumping, endurance, competitive trail, and dressage. She raised Vinny from one month of age, starting her under saddle at age two and training her for dressage. At the age of five, Vinny and Forsythe earned their first United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) National Championship in Andalusian Junior Horse Western Pleasure, along with a Reserve National Championship in Andalusian Junior Horse English Pleasure, along with many other state and regional championships.

