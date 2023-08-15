Recent weekends have been full of live music in the Santa Maria Valley, but this weekend Santa Marians are invited to a enjoy a special presentation of a musical genre that is rarely available locally; opera.
On Saturday, the Santa Maria Public Library will host a special "Opera at the Library" presentation from Opera Santa Barbara. The event starts at 1 p.m. in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library, located at 421 South McClelland St.
This free program offers an afternoon of arias and duets celebrating Opera Santa Barbara’s upcoming 30th Anniversary Season. Mezzo soprano Christina Pezzarossi and baritone Matthew Peterson will sing a 45-minute program accompanied by Principal Pianist Tim Accurso.