No complaints about the weather this weekend, with clear skies and 70 degree temperatures in the forecast. Even better than the cooler weather is a full list of things to do around the Santa Maria Valley throughout the weekend.
Friday night will see the return of the monthly celebration of Old Orcutt's First Friday event and the continuation of the Santa Maria Downtown Friday community market.
The first Friday of every month, Old Orcutt merchants stay open late, giving shoppers the chance to visit the many great retail shops, restaurants and businesses that line the corners of Clark Avenue and Broadway.
Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays is a family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, kids’ activities, rows of food vendors and food trucks. Downtown Fridays are held every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway and Cook Street. Admission and parking are free.
Also on Friday, and continuing on Saturday is a special look at the origins of karting with a visit from the Vintage Kart Club of America at the Santa Maria Karting Association track. If you want to take a look at the evolution of kart racing, find more information, and directions to the track on the SMKA website, www.smka.org. Anyone who visits the track is reminded to make sure that the entrance gate is closed behind them.
The music in the Santa Maria valley doesn't end on Saturday however, with the continuation of the Recreation and Parks Department's Concert in the Park series. On Sunday, Soul Kool, a 4-piece band playing R&B favorites, old-school, oldies, and Latino music, performs at Acquistapace Park starting at 1 p.m.
The concert series is presented by the Recreation Department and PLAY, Inc. and offers attendees the chance to pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs or throw blankets, and enjoy good music and good times with friends and family.
Maybe music just isn't what you are looking for? A good beat for your feet can be tough to beat, unless you are applying slow heat to some quality meat. And that is just what the Santa Maria Inn will be doing to fill orders at their BBQ Brunch this Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
A BBQ Brunch deserves a good evening pairing. And what could be better than swing dancing lessons? KleinDance, 3558 Skyway Drive Suite A, is offering swing dance lessons and a social dancing hour starting at 6:15 p.m. The lesson is $10, and the social dancing is included in the lesson price. If anyone wants to take part in the social dancing but not the lesson the price is $5.
The PCPA performance of American Mariachi makes the move south from the Marian Theater in Santa Maria to the Solvang Festival Theater; with three performances under the stars slated to start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
See other upcoming events on the Santa Maria Valley tourism bureau website
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213