No complaints about the weather this weekend, with clear skies and 70 degree temperatures in the forecast. Even better than the cooler weather is a full list of things to do around the Santa Maria Valley throughout the weekend.

Friday night will see the return of the monthly celebration of Old Orcutt's First Friday event and the continuation of the Santa Maria Downtown Friday community market.

The first Friday of every month, Old Orcutt merchants stay open late, giving shoppers the chance to visit the many great retail shops, restaurants and businesses that line the corners of Clark Avenue and Broadway. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

