This weekend is shaping up to be a warm one in Santa Maria by Central Coast standards, with high temperatures forecast in the low 80's, and there are a lot of ways to enjoy your weekend in the valley sunshine.
Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park, presented by the
Recreation and Parks Department, continue at Rotary Centennial Park this weekend. The Babylon Rockers take the stage at 1 p.m., serving up two hours of live music for you and your friends or family to enjoy.
It is a busy weekend at live theaters in the area, with the final performances of American Mariachi at the Marian Theatre and continuing showings of a new production at the Great American Melodrama.
Summer Classic car show, concert takes over downtown Santa Maria on Sunday | Photos
Classic and custom cars closed down McClelland St. in Santa Maria during the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic car show event Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Thousands enjoy classic cars and live music Sunday at Simas Park during the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic car show and concert in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
R&B group S.O.S. band perform live music Sunday in front of thousands at the Summer Classic show at Simas Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Classic Chevys are displayed in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center Sunday during the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic event in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The Summer Classic car show featured custom show cars in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Local cornhole leagues participate in tournaments Sunday at Simas Park during the Summer Classic event in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Steppin' Out performs live dance hits Sunday during the Summer Classic car show and concert at Simas Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Families arrive to downtown Santa Maria Sunday where classic cars are displayed part of the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic car show and concert event.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The Summer Classic car show featured hundreds of local and state-wide cars Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The S.O.S. band perform popular 80s dance music Sunday at the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic concert at Simas Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Rows of classic and custom cars sit in the parking lot outside the Abel Maldonado Youth Center Sunday in Santa Maria during the Summer Classic car show.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A pair of classic Chevys are displayed behind the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center Sunday during the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic event in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Hundreds of classic and custom cars from local and statewide car clubs participate in the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic car show Sunday at Simas Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Summer Concerts in the Park Series returned to Santa Maria with The Skylites Sunday | Photos
The first show of the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Series took place Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Community members gather Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria for the first show of the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Series presented by
PLAY, Inc. and The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The Summer Concerts in the Park Series started its first show of the year Sunday at Rotary Park in Santa Maria featuring live music from The Skylites.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Community members dance to live music from The Skylites on Fathers Day at
Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Audience members enjoy live music from The Skylites Sunday during the Summer Concerts in the Park Series at Rotary Park in Santa Maria. Moments in Time are slated to perform on Sunday, June 25 at Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Lisa Cooper, lead vocalist of The SkyLites, performs Sunday during the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Series at Rotary Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Tony Domingues, rhythm guitarist of The SkyLites performs Sunday during the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Series at Rotary Park.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Brian Jay Hill, lead guitarist of the SkyLites performs Sunday during the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Series at Rotary Park.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Carmine Rubino, bass guitarist of The SkyLites performs Sunday during the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park Series at Rotary Park.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Audience members dance to live music from The Skylites Sunday during the summer concerts in the park series at Rotary Park in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor