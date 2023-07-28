071423-smt-PCPA-brief-american-marichi-2

"American Mariachi" director Robert Ramirez invites audiences to go on an adventure with Lucha and Boli; whether you are Mexican or not, the music will speak to you, as will the story in which the bonds of family transcend all fear, pain and sadness.

 PCPA, Contributed

This weekend is shaping up to be a warm one in Santa Maria by Central Coast standards, with high temperatures forecast in the low 80's, and there are a lot of ways to enjoy your weekend in the valley sunshine.

Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park, presented by the Recreation and Parks Department, continue at Rotary Centennial Park this weekend. The Babylon Rockers take the stage at 1 p.m., serving up two hours of live music for you and your friends or family to enjoy.

It is a busy weekend at live theaters in the area, with the final  performances of American Mariachi at the Marian Theatre and continuing showings of a new production at the Great American Melodrama.

