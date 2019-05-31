2019 Old Santa Ynez Day honorary grand marshals Bob and Nancy Beauchamp will ride into town sans horse or buggy -- but in a convertible car, to lead the 57th annual parade on June 8.
Hosted by Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge 2640, the annual old west event that originally began as "Tortilla Days" more than half a century ago, will begin at 9 a.m. with kids games, arts and crafts, badges and a jail to lockup loved ones.
The parade will pass through downtown Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez at 11 a.m.
The Beauchamps are longtime Valley residents and have served on the Old Santa Ynez Day committee for close to 30 years, according to Nancy Beauchamp. This year marks the first year they have not participated as committee members.
Nancy Beauchamp, 54, the kitchen manager at SYV Charter School for the last eight years, and her husband Bob, 66, a plant operator at Tajiguas Landfill for 18 years, have for dozens of years as Old Day committee members helped make the badges, mark the streets, barbecue the chicken, work the t-shirt booth -- and select the honorary grand marshal to the lead the annual event.
But having the tables turned on them this year, she says, was a complete shock. "Both my husband and I were really surprised," she said. "We are flattered and honored to be chosen this year."
She says that festival has been a family tradition since moving to the Valley in 1982 when her dad, Jim Kannas, was relocated to the area to work in Goleta.
"My dad is the guy who drives the big red farm tractor with the jail every year," she said, explaining regretfully that this year he won't be in the parade due to health issues.
Nancy remembers riding in the parade as a child, and recalls raising her children, Nicholas, now 20 years old, and her daughter "Bear," a sophomore at Santa Ynez High School, as gleeful parade participants as well.
"Old Santa Ynez Day is near and dear to our hearts," she said.
Further fortifying that her Valley roots run deep, Beauchamp adds that her sister, Karen, and brother-in-law, Mike Carricuburu, have also served as past grand marshals.
Despite all the community involvement and a busy family life to attend to, the Beauchamps will remain Elks members alongside her dad and sister, according to Nancy. This year marks 18 years as an Elks member for Bob, and 13 for Nancy.
"I love my kids. I just love my community," she said. "It really is the best place to live."
Old Santa Ynez Day begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. The family-friendly event includes a beer garden, food booths and music by the T-Bone Ramblers.
For more information and updates, visit OldSantaYnezDay on Facebook.
Mounted on his Azteca steed Oreo, Juan Lara III, of Juan Lara Saddlery, will lead the 56th Annual Old Santa Ynez Day celebration on Saturday, …