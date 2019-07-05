Ojai herbalist Lanny Kaufer will lead a Moon Sunset Nature Walk on Monday, July 15, the night before July's full moon.
The nearly full moon, according to Kaufer, will rise at 7:30 p.m and the sun will set at 8:09 p.m., providing a window of time to climb to the vista point overlooking the Ojai Valley, known as the Valley of the Moon.
Kaufer will meet the group at the Park-and-Ride lot in downtown Ojai between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m., and carpool to the trail head to minimize an overcrowded parking area.
From there, guests will walk about one mile to the vista point, stopping along the way to identify and discuss native plants, including Coastal Sagebrush, Elderberry, Purple Sage, and Toyon.
After witnessing the rising of the moon and setting of the sun, hikers will walk back to the trail head by remaining daylight, moonlight, and flashlight, returning to the Park-and-Ride by 9 p.m.
Following the walk, all are invited to join Kaufer across the street for beverages, appetizers or dinner at Ojai Valley Brewery, where Brewmaster Jeremy Haffner has created lager-style craft beers and ales using some of the same local plants the group will meet on the trail. Non-alcoholic options including an Elderflower-Blackberry Spritzer, will be available.
To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281. A pre-payment is not required, just a courteous promise to let Kaufer know of RSVP changes. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with all necessary info a few days prior. No dogs or smoking.