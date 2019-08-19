Fine artist Keith Batcheller will be at Solvang Antiques, located at 1693 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang on Sept. 18 as the final artist featured in their summerlong art series. A champagne reception with the artist will be held from 2-6 p.m.
Batcheller will also be giving a painting demonstration, and his work will be on display until Oct. 13.
Batcheller, a native of Southern California, graduated with honors from Art Center College of Design and began his professional career in New York City as an illustrator.
As a representative of the Society of Illustrators, Batcheller has done paintings for the United States Air Force Art Collection, some of which have been displayed in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum as well as the Pentagon.
For more than 30 years, Batcheller has worked for major companies creating designs and paintings for advertising, publishing and the movie industry.
His clients have included the NFL, USAF, Mattel Toys, Franklin Mint, Knotts, Coca Cola, and Walt Disney Studios.
The artist's focus is on Western art, the history of the Old West and Native American people.
He says his love of painting wildlife and landscapes tell a story and convey a strong sense of emotion.
For additional information, go to solvangantiques.com/gallery-events.