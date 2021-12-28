Interview Audio: OASIS Senior Center shelters local seniors from isolation, inactivity & hunger through volunteerism
Founded in 1984, Orcutt Area Seniors in Service, or OASIS, has become one of the largest volunteer-driven nonprofits serving seniors in northern Santa Barbara County. And while their services are still focused on local seniors, they are focusing more on becoming an important and vital part of the larger community of Orcutt.
While formal incorporation happened in the mid-1980s, Michelle Southwick, the executive director of the OASIS Senior Center, noted that the group was actually started in the 1960s by a group of local retirees who wanted to serve the community.
"They were just getting together in small groups and by the mid-1980s they incorporated with about a hundred members. And since 1985 we have grown to about 1,400 members in the Orcutt and northern Santa Barbara County area," Southwick said.
That increase in membership has led to an increase in community engagement as well as an investment in the types of services that the OASIS Center offers.
While the "yak-n-snack" times, the fully stocked library, and even the food giveaways give members a sense of community and help with their day-to-day lives, Southwick pointed out that OASIS helps with a wide variety of issues and questions.
"'Where can I get help with my taxes, where can I get medical help, VA help," Southwick explained. "We have medical loaners so our members can call and say 'I'm going in for surgery I am going to need a wheelchair', a walker, things like that."
Because the center is in Orcutt, an unincorporated part of Santa Barbara County, it serves as a home for various clubs, support groups, teams and community events.
However, the coronavirus and the community lockdowns directly impacted many of those services, at a time that they were needed by their members the most. Southwick explained that the center took proactive steps to engage with their members during the pandemic, to stem a growing feeling of isolation among members.
"We got the whole list of all of our members, we split it up between all staff, our board of directors, and some volunteers - we dropped papers 'here's your three sheets, you know. Twenty names a piece or whatever it was and everybody went and called those numbers until they contacted somebody," Southwick said. "Here we are, what do you need. What can we do for you."
A relaxation in COVID restrictions could mean an in-person return for some members, but that isn't the only good news OASIS has received recently. A project leading to the construction of a new OASIS Community Center was recently approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, allowing the creation of a new center at a gateway site below Clark Avenue just west of Foxenwood Lane in Orcutt.
While a timetable for breaking ground on the project has yet to be finalized, the approval was a big step in a years-long process for the OASIS Center. Once construction finishes on the new building it will give OASIS members the type of facility that they deserve, according to Southwick.
"When I look at our buildings, and we're so grateful for them, but they were bought used from school districts, they were 40 years old when we got them and now they're 40 years older," she said with a laugh. "They deserve heating that works, and air conditioning that works and not have to worry about whether a window is leaking during a big storm."
The new facility will also give the OASIS Center a permanent facility to continue their service to the community. Something that the volunteers, the board of directors, and CEO Southwick take great pride in.
"I think that OASIS has become just a part of Orcutt," she said. "As we work together, and we grow together, that makes our community even stronger."
The OASIS Senior Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 420 Soares Ave. in Old Town Orcutt.
For additional information on services and classes offered, or if you are interested in learning more about a membership contact the OASIS Center at 805-937-9750 or go to OasisOrcutt.org.