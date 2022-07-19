If you’re a White non-Hispanic man living in northern Santa Barbara County, you’re more likely to die than people from other demographic categories, particularly a multiracial woman living in the South County, according to information released this week.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released its analysis of death data from 2018 through 2020 that also shows the county’s death rate is 8% lower than the overall California rate, continuing a trend that started in 2010.

