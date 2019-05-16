Paso Robles nonprofit Dream Big Darling is accepting scholarship applications to attend their second-annual "Dream Big Darling Leadership Retreat" slated for September 15-17.
Founded in 2018 with a mission to foster the success of women in the wine and spirits industry through mentorship, education, life enhancement and professional retreats, the organization has raised more than $100,000 to fund event scholarships for rising talents in the industry.
Dream Big founder, Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, said she started it as a passion project with the help of numerous professional colleagues, all of whom share a desire to mentor the next generation.
“With the help of so many people, we have been able to galvanize a community in a short amount of time,” Wittstrom-Higgins said. “We are making a difference in the lives of up-and-coming women in our industry, and we invite everyone to join us in tapping into the power of paying it forward.”
A scholarship to the retreat includes complimentary onsite glamping and access to the entire retreat experience, including keynote speakers, round table discussions, team-building activities, meals and more -- a value of $3,750 per person.
All up-and-coming women in the wine and spirits industry are invited to apply for a scholarship to the fall leadership retreat. The application can be accessed online at www.dreambigdarling.org/retreat.
For more information about the organization and the retreat, visit their digital magazine at www.dreambigdarling.org/magazine.
