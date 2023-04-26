An apple a day could keep the doctor away, but it does make for a pretty limited diet plan. Learning how to take advantage of a few digital coupons could make it a little easier to diversify that plan and fill up your cart a bit more.
This Thursday's 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library will focus on living a healthy life and how to access help with common physical and mental health issues.
'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century' is a series of workshops that teach participants skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness.
The April 27 session is a hands-on workshop teaching tips and tricks for grocery shopping, digital couponing, menu planning, budgeting, meal prep, basic First Aid skills, mental health resources and personal care.
The class will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Learning Center inside the Santa Maria Public Library located at 421 South McClelland Street.
The five session series is targeted to teens and young adults ages 16 through 21.
Anyone interested in attending this free workshop can register online by going to the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library shares updates on programming and events on its Facebook and Instagram pages.