An apple a day could keep the doctor away, but it does make for a pretty limited diet plan. Learning how to take advantage of a few digital coupons could make it a little easier to diversify that plan and fill up your cart a bit more. 

This Thursday's 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library will focus on living a healthy life and how to access help with common physical and mental health issues.

'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century' is a series of workshops that teach participants skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness. 

