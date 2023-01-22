Artist Kathy Badrak will kick off the New Year as host of a nature journal course on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Wildling Museum in Solvang.
Her class will provide a fun and easy introduction to the art of handmade book-making that invites attendees to create a simple bound journal — perfect for setting intentions for the New Year, sketching, nature journaling, and more.
Books will include pockets for collecting natural specimens and a magnifying glass to assist in outdoor journal studies and doodles.